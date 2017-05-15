BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 15 South Indian Bank Ltd
* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 14.71 billion rupees versus 13.68 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 1.65 billion rupees versus 1.16 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 2.45 percent versus 3.98 percent previous quarter
* Recommended dividend of 0.40 rupees per share
* March quarter net NPA 1.45 percent versus 2.52 percent previous quarter Source text: bit.ly/2qi2Mp0 Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body