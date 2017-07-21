FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-South State Corporation reports Q2 results
July 21, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-South State Corporation reports Q2 results

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - South State Corp

* South State Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results and quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* South State Corp qtrly net interest income $99.0 million versus $81.4 million

* South State Corp - adjusted net income per share (non-GAAP) diluted was $1.18 for the second quarter of 2017

* South State Corp qtrly return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) improved to 14.16 percent compared to 8.87 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

