May 9 Southcross Energy Partners Lp:
* Southcross Energy Partners L.P. Reports first quarter
results
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - processed gas volumes
during quarter averaged 256 mmcf/d, down 25pct compared to 343
mmcf/d for same period in prior year
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - expects that capital
expenditures for full-year 2017 will be in range of $15 million
to $20 million
* Qtrly total revenues $155.2 million versus $119.7 million
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common unit $ 0.19
