March 9 Southcross Energy Partners Lp:

* Southcross Energy Partners Lp - qtrly basic and diluted loss per common unit $0.58

* Southcross Energy Partners Lp sees capital expenditures for 2017, including growth, maintenance expenditures, will be in range of $14 million-$20 million

* Southcross Energy Partners - processed gas volumes during quarter averaged 287 mmcf/d, decrease of 34% compared to 437 mmcf/d for same period in prior year

* Southcross Energy Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $159.72 million versus $165.74 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.62, revenue view $151.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S