BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
Feb 22 Deltic Timber Corp
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lFLAb1) Further company coverage:
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.