BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 28 Southern Co:
* Southern Co says it is immediately suspending start-up and operations activities involving lignite gasification portion of kemper county energy facility
* Southern co says facility will continue to operate using natural gas pending mississippi public service commission's decision on future operations
* Southern co - the action being taken to preserve safety and health of workforce and safety of facility, while still retaining necessary workforce to operate the plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter