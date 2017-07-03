FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares says entered into loan and security agreement
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 6:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares says entered into loan and security agreement

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Southern First Bancshares Inc

* Southern First Bancshares - on june 30, co entered into loan and security agreement, which provides for revolving multiple advances loan of up to $15 million

* Southern First Bancshares Inc - borrowings under loan agreement accrue interest at libor plus 2.50% per annum - sec filing

* Southern first bancshares inc - maturity of loan agreement will be 36 months from closing date -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

