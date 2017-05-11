BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
May 11 Southern Publishing and Media Co Ltd
* Says it scraps fund raising of 425 million yuan ($61.58 million) via share issue in its asset acquisition proposal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q8oVUL
($1 = 6.9013 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid