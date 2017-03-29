BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Southern Co:
* Southern co -Georgia Power, for itself and as agent for other vogtle owners, entered interim assessment agreement with wectec global and wectec staffing services
* Southern co says interim assessment agreement to provide for a continuation of work with respect to plant vogtle units 3 and 4
* Southern co -westinghouse and wectec bankruptcy filing is expected to have a material impact on construction of plant vogtle units 3 and 4
* Southern co says westinghouse and wectec bankruptcy filing could have a material impact on southern co's financial statements Source text (bit.ly/2oizgMI) Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results