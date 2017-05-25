UPDATE 1-China's authorities tighten noose around online video content
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
May 25 Southgobi Resources Ltd:
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation
* Southgobi Resources - it has not paid may 2017 interest payable within cure period provided for in convertible debenture or agreed upon repayment plan
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - total cash interest payments and associated fees which were due and payable to CIC on may 19, 2017 amounted to US$22.3 million
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - company is in discussions with CIC for a repayment plan for may 2017 interest payable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.