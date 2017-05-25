May 25 Southgobi Resources Ltd:

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation

* Southgobi Resources - it has not paid may 2017 interest payable within cure period provided for in convertible debenture or agreed upon repayment plan

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - total cash interest payments and associated fees which were due and payable to CIC on may 19, 2017 amounted to US$22.3 million

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - company is in discussions with CIC for a repayment plan for may 2017 interest payable