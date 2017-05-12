May 12 Southgobi Resources Ltd
* Southgobi resources announces first quarter 2017 financial
and operating results
* Q1 revenue $25.3 million versus $12.7 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Southgobi resources ltd - sold 1.11 million tonnes of coal
product during q1 of 2017 as compared to 0.88 million tonnes
* Southgobi resources - initiated a plan to change existing
product mix to higher value,higher margin outputs by washing
certain grades of coal commencing in h2 2017
* Southgobi resources-due to improved market conditions and
prices for coal in china, co's q1 results improved with increase
in average selling price of coal
* Southgobi resources ltd - company has also completed a new
mine plan
* Southgobi resources - entered an agreement for finance
lease on new wash plant facility, will need financing to
complete thermal coal processing facilities
* Southgobi resources - unless co, acquires additional
sources of financing,funding in short term, ability of co to
continue as going concern is threatened
* Southgobi resources-if co is unable to continue as going
concern, it may be forced to seek relief under applicable
bankruptcy and insolvency legislation
* Southgobi - plans will involve need for "significant"
level of stripping activities over next 2 years & require
certain capex to achieve designed production outputs
