UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 SouthGobi Resources Ltd:
* SouthGobi resources announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results and updated resource estimate and newly declared reserve estimate in respect of Ovoot Tolgoi
* Q4 revenue $19 million versus $2.9 million
* Production for Q4 of 2016 was 1.21 million tonnes, compared to 0.62 million tonnes for Q4 of 2015
* Company sold 1.08 million tonnes of coal during Q4 of 2016 compared to 0.21 million tonnes in Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.07
* In order to continue as going concern, co must generate sufficient operating cash flows or pursue strategic restructuring, refinancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.