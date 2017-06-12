June 12 Southside Bancshares Inc:
* Southside Bancshares - on June 12, 2017, co, rocket
merger sub, unit of southside entered into agreement, plan of
merger with Diboll State Bancshares
* Southside Bancshares - merger deal provides that, merger
subsidiary will merge with and into Diboll with Diboll
continuing as surviving corporation
* Southside Bancshares - immediately after first merger, as
part of integrated plan, surviving corp to merge with, southside
with Southside as Surviving Corp
* Southside Bancshares Inc - board of directors of Southside
unanimously approved merger agreement on June 12, 2017.
* Southside - pursuant to merger agreement, each outstanding
share of common stock of Diboll, par value $1.00 per share, will
cease to be outstanding
* Southside - each share of Diboll will be converted into
right to receive a cash amount equal to quotient of up to $25
million divided by Diboll shares
* Southside Bancshares - in certain circumstances if merger
agreement is terminated , Diboll is required to pay a
termination fee of $9.0 million to co
* Southside - each Diboll share, par value $1.00/share, will
receive a no. of shares, par value $1.25/ share, of co equal to
5.5 million divided by Diboll share no.
