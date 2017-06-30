BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes

1 Min Read
June 30 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
* Southwest Airlines Co - Has hired Stan Alexander into a new role of vice president & chief technology architect, effective July 10
* Southwest Airlines Co - Kathleen Wayton has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer upon Sloan's departure.
* Southwest Airlines Co - promoting Anthony Gregory as new vice president of ground operations, effective July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: