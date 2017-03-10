March 10 Southwest Airlines Co
* February load factor 79.0 percent
* Southwest airlines co - company flew 8.7 billion revenue
passenger miles (rpms) in february 2017, an increase of 1.1
percent
* Southwest airlines reports february traffic
* Southwest airlines co - available seat miles (asms)
increased 1.2 percent to 11.0 billion in february 2017, compared
with february 2016 asms of 10.9 billion
* Southwest airlines co - estimates its q1 2017 operating
revenue per asm (rasm) will decline in two to three percent
range
* Southwest airlines - better-than-expected feb trip
completion rate, loss of traffic from rainfall in california
contributed to revised rasm outlook
* Southwest airlines co - there was unexpected softness in
close-in demand in second half of february that has since
rebounded in march
* Southwest airlines co - bookings and unit revenue trends
beyond q1 2017 remain encouraging.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: