* February load factor 79.0 percent

* Southwest airlines co - company flew 8.7 billion revenue passenger miles (rpms) in february 2017, an increase of 1.1 percent

* Southwest airlines co - available seat miles (asms) increased 1.2 percent to 11.0 billion in february 2017, compared with february 2016 asms of 10.9 billion

* Southwest airlines co - estimates its q1 2017 operating revenue per asm (rasm) will decline in two to three percent range

* Southwest airlines - better-than-expected feb trip completion rate, loss of traffic from rainfall in california contributed to revised rasm outlook

* Southwest airlines co - there was unexpected softness in close-in demand in second half of february that has since rebounded in march

* Southwest airlines co - bookings and unit revenue trends beyond q1 2017 remain encouraging.