May 8 Southwest Airlines Co:

* Southwest Airlines reports April traffic

* Southwest Airlines Co - company flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in April 2017, an increase of 8.4 percent from 10.4 billion RPMS flown in april 2016

* Southwest Airlines Co - available seat miles (ASMS) increased 7.6 percent to 13.4 billion in April 2017, compared with April 2016 asms of 12.4 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - company continues to expect its Q2 2017 operating revenue per asm (RASM) to increase in one to two percent range

* Southwest Airlines Co - April 2017 load factor was 84.0 percent, compared with 83.4 percent in April 2016