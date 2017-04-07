BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Southwest Airlines Co:
* Southwest Airlines reports march traffic
* March load factor 84.1 percent versus 84.6 percent year ago
* Southwest Airlines - flew 11.3 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in march 2017, an increase of 3.9 percent from 10.9 billion RPMS flown in march 2016
* Southwest airlines co - bookings and unit revenue trends for q2 2017 "remain strong"
* Available seat miles (ASMS) increased 4.5 percent to 13.4 billion in march 2017, compared with March 2016 ASMS of 12.9 billion
* Southwest Airlines - continues to estimate its q1 operating revenue per ASM will decline in two to three percent range, as compared with Q1 2016
* Southwest airlines co - q1 available seat miles 36.7 billion , up 4.1 percent
* Q1 revenue passenger miles 29.3 billion, up 3.3 percent
* Southwest airlines co - Q1 load factor 79.9 percent versus 80.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.