April 27 Southwest Airlines Co:
* Southwest reports first quarter profit
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to $4.9 billion
* Southwest Airlines Co says qtrly revenue passenger miles
of 29.34 billion versus 28.41 billion last year
* Southwest Airlines co says qtrly available seat miles of
36.70 billion versus 35.27 billion last year
* Qtrly load factor 79.9% versus 80.5%
* Southwest airlines co- based on current bookings and
improved yield trends, company expects positive year-over-year
RASM in Q2 2017
* Southwest Airlines Co- expect Q2 2017 RASM to increase in
one to two percent range, year-over-year
* Southwest Airlines co says Q2 2017 economic fuel costs are
estimated to be in $1.95 to $2.00 per gallon range
* Southwest airlines -costs associated with operational
initiatives and upcoming implementation of new reservation
system also contributed to q1 cost pressures
* Southwest Airlines - cost inflation expected to abate in
second half 2017 to end this year with q4 unit costs in line
with year-ago levels, excluding items, and profit sharing
* Southwest Airlines - based on current cost trends,
estimates Q2 unit costs, excluding fuel & oil expense, other
items will increase about 6 % y-o-y
* Southwest airlines -annual 2017 unit costs, excluding fuel
and oil, special items, and profit sharing, estimated to
increase about 3 percent, year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $4.92
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
