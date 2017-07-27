FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest Q2 earnings per share $1.23
July 27, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Southwest Q2 earnings per share $1.23

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* Southwest reports second quarter profit

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.24 excluding items

* Southwest Airlines Co - Q3 2017 economic fuel costs are estimated to be in $1.95 to $2.00 per gallon range

* Southwest Airlines Co - qtrly load factor 85.6 percent versus 85.6 percent last year

* Southwest Airlines - expects its Q3 2017 year-over-year rasm growth to be approximately one percent

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company currently does not expect a significant unfavorable impact from transition to new reservation system beyond Q3 2017​

* Southwest Airlines Co - Q2 revenue passenger miles of ‍​34.38 billion versus 32.71 billion last year

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍Q3 year-over-year rasm comparisons also will be impacted by last July's technology outage and timing of July 4th holiday in 2017​

* Southwest-‍continue to expect annual incremental benefits from new reservation system capabilities to ramp up to estimated $200 million pretax profits in 2018​

* Southwest Airlines - expects its Q3 2017 available seat miles (ASMs) to increase in four to five percent range

* Southwest Airlines Co - Q2 available seat miles of ‍​ 40.17 billion versus 38.23 billion last year

* Southwest Airlines - ‍expects Q4 unit costs to be in line with year-ago levels, excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense​

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍currently estimates year-over-year asm growth to be less than four percent in first half of 2018​

* Southwest Airlines Co - sees full year 2018 ASM growth to be less than its 2016 year-over-year ASM growth of 5.7 percent​

* Southwest Airlines Co - qtrly ‍total operating revenues $5,744 million versus $5,384​ million

* Q2 revenue view $5.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

