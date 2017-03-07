BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd-
* Discloseable transaction provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
* Lender has agreed to lend to borrower a term loan in principal amount of hk$200 million
* Lender, entered into facility agreement with borrower and guarantor
* Lender being Southwest Securities (Hk) Finance Limited, borrower being Champion Technology Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year