Feb 23 Southwestern Energy Co
* Southwestern Energy pivots to value-adding growth and
announces guidance for 2017
* Says total capital investment program in 2017 is planned
to be approximately $1.175 to $1.275 billion
* Co says southwestern is targeting total net gas and
liquids production of 890 to 910 bcfe in 2017
* Assuming capital budget based on current strip pricing in
both 2017 and 2018, sees delivering double-digit production
growth in 2018
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per common share $0.35 - $0.45
* Sees 2017 net cash flow $1,075 million - $1,125 million
* Says during 2017, company plans to invest $1.1 billion to
$1.2 billion in its E&P business
* Had about 272 BCF of its 2018 forecasted gas production
protected at an average swap or purchased put strike price of
$2.97 per MCF
