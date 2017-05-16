BRIEF-IC Group: Hans-Christian Meyer appointed new CEO for Tiger of Sweden
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN
May 16 Sovereign Food Investments Limited :
* Fy revenue up 25% to r2,2 billion
* Fy net asset value per share 972 cents
* Board is of opinion that it is prudent not to declare a dividend for financial year under review.
* Fy headline loss per share of 46,5 cents versus earnings of 108,4 cents year ago
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%