April 7 S&P:

* France 'AA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects view of balanced risks to long-term rating, given uncertain outcome, aftermath of upcoming presidential election

* Assume business investment will continue to be solid despite planned phasing out of fiscal incentives for investments as of April 2017

* "From a monetary perspective, we see France's membership of the eurozone as a strength"

* Expect that outcomes of presidential and parliamentary elections will be the key driver of France's creditworthiness

* Baseline expectation is that next government of France is likely to continue or even accelerate the current "moderate" pace of reform Source text - (bit.ly/2pag7fA)