April 7 S&P Global Ratings :
* S&P - Morocco ratings affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook
stable
* S&P on Morocco - Stable outlook reflects expectation that
fiscal consolidation will continue over next few years, which
will help stabilize debt
* S&P on Morocco says "In our view, Morocco will continue to
attract FDI and its business environment should stay broadly
supportive"
* S&P on Morocco - For next three years, forecast slight
recovery of tourism receipts, higher export volumes of cars from
Renault factory in Tangier
Source text : (bit.ly/2oauumf)