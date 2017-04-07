April 7 S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P - Morocco ratings affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook stable

* S&P on Morocco - Stable outlook reflects expectation that fiscal consolidation will continue over next few years, which will help stabilize debt

* S&P on Morocco says "In our view, Morocco will continue to attract FDI and its business environment should stay broadly supportive"

* S&P on Morocco - For next three years, forecast slight recovery of tourism receipts, higher export volumes of cars from Renault factory in Tangier