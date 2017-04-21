April 21 S&P:

* Nnorway 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that, over 2017-2020 forecast period, Norway will maintain political stability and monetary flexibility

* Believe there are adequate buffers to absorb losses in case of abrupt house price correction or another negative oil-price shock Source text - (bit.ly/2ocnXJl)