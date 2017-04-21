MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures near flat after 1st-qtr GDP upgrade
* Futures show traders more sure on U.S. rate increase in June
April 21 S&P:
* Nnorway 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
* Stable outlook reflects expectation that, over 2017-2020 forecast period, Norway will maintain political stability and monetary flexibility
* Believe there are adequate buffers to absorb losses in case of abrupt house price correction or another negative oil-price shock Source text - (bit.ly/2ocnXJl)
* Futures show traders more sure on U.S. rate increase in June
* Medrio Inc files to say it has raised about $25 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $30 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: