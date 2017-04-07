April 7 S&P:
* Ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'; outlook
stable
* Expect Saudi Arabia's external and government balance
sheet positions will remain strong over 2017-2020
* Expect that Saudi Arabia's oil production will remain at
around current levels of 10 million barrels per day in order to
shore up prices
* Says expect the oil sector's contribution to real economic
growth in 2017 and 2018 will be largely flat
* Says "given the Saudi riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar, we
view monetary policy flexibility as limited"
Source text - (bit.ly/2oaxMWJ)