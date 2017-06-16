BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 S&P:
* Republic of Uganda 'B/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Says ratings on Uganda are constrained by low per capita GDP, and still large, albeit falling, fiscal deficits
* Says stable outlook reflects expectation that Uganda's fiscal, external metrics to remain in line with forecasts, inflation will remain contained Source text - (bit.ly/2rzekWU)
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.