BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 S&P:
* Texas GO and refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* Rating reflects view of state's diverse economy, strong cash management practices, and low overall net debt
* Stable outlook reflects expectation that texas' economic performance will continue to support revenue forecasts Source text - (bit.ly/2owLS6m)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing