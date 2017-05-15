May 15 S&P:

* Says Hartford, CT GO debt rating lowered to 'BBB-' on state aid uncertainty; on creditwatch negative

* Lowered rating on Hartford, Connecticut's GO bonds to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', rating on Hartford Stadium Authority's lease revenue bonds to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'

* Downgrade reflects heightened uncertainty on whether Connecticut will increase intergovernmental aid or lend state support to Hartford Source text - (bit.ly/2qoycs2)