BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 10 S&P Dow Jones Indices:
* S&P Dow Jones Indices - Dow Jones Canada select dividend index is dropping home capital group inc from the index due to discontinued dividend payment Source text (bit.ly/2qsZIHI) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.