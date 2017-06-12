BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
June 12 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co:
* S&P Dow Jones indices says S&P Midcap 400 constituent Everest Re Group Ltd will replace Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in the S&P 500 Source text: (bit.ly/2sVxd3k) Further company coverage:
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing