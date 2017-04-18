April 18 (Reuters) -
* S&P - Japan ratings affirmed at 'A+/A-1'; outlook remains
stable
* S&P-Japan's strong external position,
prosperous,diversified economy, political stability,stable
financial system balance its very weak public finances
* S&P - expects Japan to post current account surpluses
averaging about 4% of GDP in calendar years 2017-2020
* S&P - expects Japan's net international asset position to
be about 300% or more of its current account receipts over the
next few years
* S&P - expects Japan's government debt to grow at a slower
annual rate of about 4.5% of GDP over fiscals 2016 to 2019
* S&P - "while Japan's government has a heavy debt burden,
we believe it faces limited contingent liabilities"
Source text: bit.ly/2pugjdf