April 21 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P lowers Trinidad and Tobago sovereign credit rating to
BBB+ from A-
* Says Republic of Trinidad and Tobago long-term ratings
lowered to 'BBB+' on higher debt burden; outlook is stable
* Says affirmed 'A-2' short-term sovereign credit ratings
for Trinidad and Tobago; lowered transfer and convertibility
assessment for T&T to 'A' from 'AA-'
* Says Trinidad and Tobago's downgrade reflects further
deterioration in T&T's debt burden
* Says although T&T government has introduced austerity
measures to reduce fiscal imbalances, see budget consolidation
slower than initially expected
* Says stable outlook reflects expectation that Trinidad and
Tobago's economy will modestly recover in 2017-2020 on higher
natural gas prices, production
* Says expect Trinidad and Tobago's economic recovery to be
tepid in 2017 and to gradually accelerate in 2018-2020
* Says expect continuity in Trinidad and Tobago economic
policies in coming two years, including government's commitment
to fiscal consolidation
Source text: bit.ly/2ocxwYQ