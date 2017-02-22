BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 SP Plus Corp
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2016 RESULTS
* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* SP PLUS CORP - 2017 REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $92 MILLION TO $97 MILLION
* SP PLUS CORP - 2017 REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.55 TO $1.65
* SP PLUS CORP - NO LONGER ANTICIPATES REPORTING ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
* FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $47 MILLION TO $52 MILLION IN 2017
* 2017 FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE INCLUDES AFTER-TAX RESTRUCTURING-RELATED SEVERANCE AND NON-ROUTINE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS OF $2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
