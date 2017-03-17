March 17 S&P
* raises iceland sovereign credit rating to a from a-
* s&p says republic of iceland ratings raised to 'a/a-1' on
lifting of capital controls; outlook stable
* s&p says lifting of most remaining capital controls,
conclusion of agreement with owners of offshore krona assets
strengthen iceland's external profile
* s&p says raising long- and short-term ratings on iceland
to 'a/a-1' from 'a-/a-2'
* s&p on iceland says revised upward growth forecast to 3.5
percent in 2017 from 3.0 percent previously
* s&p-stable outlook reflects that potential for
improvements in iceland's public finances is balanced by risk of
domestic economy overheating over next 2 yrs
* s&p says could raise iceland's ratings if net general
government debt to gdp declines materially faster than s&p
presently anticipates
* s&p says could raise iceland's ratings if the flexibility
and effectiveness of iceland's monetary policy improves
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mc3Xpr)