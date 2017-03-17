March 17 S&P

* raises iceland sovereign credit rating to a from a-

* s&p says republic of iceland ratings raised to 'a/a-1' on lifting of capital controls; outlook stable

* s&p says lifting of most remaining capital controls, conclusion of agreement with owners of offshore krona assets strengthen iceland's external profile

* s&p says raising long- and short-term ratings on iceland to 'a/a-1' from 'a-/a-2'

* s&p on iceland says revised upward growth forecast to 3.5 percent in 2017 from 3.0 percent previously

* s&p-stable outlook reflects that potential for improvements in iceland's public finances is balanced by risk of domestic economy overheating over next 2 yrs

* s&p says could raise iceland's ratings if net general government debt to gdp declines materially faster than s&p presently anticipates

* s&p says could raise iceland's ratings if the flexibility and effectiveness of iceland's monetary policy improves Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mc3Xpr)