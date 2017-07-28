FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-S&P rates the principality of Liechtenstein at 'AAA/A-1+'
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Brother of ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif seen as successor
PAKISTAN
Brother of ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif seen as successor
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 28, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-S&P rates the principality of Liechtenstein at 'AAA/A-1+'

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - S&P on Liechtenstein:

* S&P says ‍​ratings on the Principality of Liechtenstein affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* S&P says Liechtenstein's very wealthy economy will likely see healthy growth rates supported by the government's proactive policy-making

* S&P says expect to see fiscal surpluses and the liechtenstein government remaining in a strong net asset position over the coming years

* S&P-outlook reflects view policymakers will readily adapt Liechtenstein's institutional,legal framework to changing international environment ​ Source text:(bit.ly/2tQsNyF)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.