June 14 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Aruba sovereign credit outlook down to stable from positive; Current rating is BBB+

* S&P - Aruba outlook revised to stable from positive on slower-than-expected economic growth; 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed‍​‍​

* S&P, on Aruba, says outlook reflects expectations of continuity in economic policies after elections later this year, including ongoing fiscal consolidation

* S&P - Outlook revision reflects opinion that growth may recover later than originally expected, largely due to delays in reopening of Aruba's oil refinery‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2t2Fz9o)