* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 14 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P revises Aruba sovereign credit outlook down to stable from positive; Current rating is BBB+
* S&P - Aruba outlook revised to stable from positive on slower-than-expected economic growth; 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed
* S&P, on Aruba, says outlook reflects expectations of continuity in economic policies after elections later this year, including ongoing fiscal consolidation
* S&P - Outlook revision reflects opinion that growth may recover later than originally expected, largely due to delays in reopening of Aruba's oil refinery Source text (bit.ly/2t2Fz9o)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 A California state judge said on Thursday that San Francisco can demand from Uber records containing the ride-hailing company's driver contact information, the city attorney said.