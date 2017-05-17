May 16 (Reuters) -
* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook
remains negative
* S&P on Australia- potential for wage growth and inflation
to remain low remains a downside risk to the government's
current projections
* S&P - Negative outlook on Australia reflects view that if
downside risks to government revenue materialize, then budget
deficits could persist for several years
* S&P on Australia- Believe that balance of risks to
government revenues remains negative
* S&P on Australia- Continue to think that budget surpluses
could remain elusive beyond fiscal 2021
* S&P on Australia- Expect fiscal deficits to widen again in
the next couple of years
* S&P - Believe Australia's high level of external
indebtedness creates a high vulnerability to major shifts in
foreign investors' willingness to provide capital
* S&P on Australia- Expect net general government debt to
peak a little higher than expected, but to remain low at about
27% of GDP
* S&P on Australia- International investment position
remains a major weakness in the sovereign credit profile
* S&P on Australia- Estimate headline GDP growth to be about
2.3% in 2017, and expect it to rise to around its potential
growth rate in following years
