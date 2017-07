July 28 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* S&P says Azerbaijan 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* S&P says negative outlook reflects risks of Azerbaijan's external performance becoming weaker than in our baseline forecast over the next six to 12 months

* S&P says Azerbaijan's economy is slowly recovering from the 2014-2015 terms of trade shock