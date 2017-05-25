May 25 (Reuters) -
* S&P revises Bolivia sovereign credit outlook down to
negative from stable; current rating is BB
* S&P- Bolivia outlook revised to negative on higher
external risks; 'BB/B' ratings affirmed
* S&P - low export prices for natural gas, with only modest
success in boosting prospects for gas production weighing on
Bolivia's external position
* S&P on Bolivia - project that narrow net external debt
will evolve toward a debtor position next year from -30% of
current account receipts in 2017
* S&P on Bolivia- negative outlook reflects at least
one-in-three likelihood that current account deficits could
contribute to macroeconomic imbalances
* S&P on Bolivia - trade and current account deficits are
likely to slightly narrow over the next two years, with the CAD
likely approaching 4%-5% of GDP
* S&P on Bolivia - expect general government deficit to be
around 3% of GDP in 2017 and remain relatively stable in the
next three years
Source text: bit.ly/2qUtd47