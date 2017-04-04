April 4 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Buffalo, NY outlook revised to positive on improved economy; 'A+' GO rating affirmed

* At the same time, we assigned our 'A+' rating to the city's series 2017A general improvement GO bonds

* Outlook change based on improved economic fundamentals, with market values up over 20 percent in the past five fiscal years Source text (bit.ly/2n7SXcY)