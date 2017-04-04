BRIEF-Digimarc Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Buffalo, NY outlook revised to positive on improved economy; 'A+' GO rating affirmed
* At the same time, we assigned our 'A+' rating to the city's series 2017A general improvement GO bonds
* Outlook change based on improved economic fundamentals, with market values up over 20 percent in the past five fiscal years Source text (bit.ly/2n7SXcY)
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: