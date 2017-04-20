Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 S&P Global Ratings:
* Says City Colleges Of Chicago, Il GO debt rating lowered to 'BBB' on weaker finances, state budget impasse; on watch neg
* Says lowered rating four notches on Cook County Community College District No. 508, Ill.'s outstanding unlimited-tax GO bonds
* Says City Colleges Of Chicago GO debt rating downgrade reflects substantially weakened unrestricted net assets, operating deficits leading to negative fund balance
* Says City Colleges Of Chicago GO debt rating downgrade also reflects liquidity pressure caused in part by reduced and unreliable state funding Source text: bit.ly/2orFkC6
* Smaller Kenyan banks bearing brunt of impact of cap on loan rates, floor on deposit rates, may become takeover targets/candidates for consolidation Source text for Eikon: