BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 S&P Global Ratings :
* Says city of Moscow outlook revised to positive after same action on Russian Federation; 'BB+' and 'ruAA+' ratings affirmed Source text - bit.ly/2mprq6w
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing