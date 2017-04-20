Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 S&P Global Ratings:
* Says Governors State University, Il debt rating lowered to 'BB' on state budget uncertainty; on watch neg
* Says downgrade and creditwatch status of governors state university reflect belief that state may fail to pass fiscal 2017 budget by end of May Source text: bit.ly/2orFDge
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Smaller Kenyan banks bearing brunt of impact of cap on loan rates, floor on deposit rates, may become takeover targets/candidates for consolidation Source text for Eikon: