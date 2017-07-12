FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Illinois' ratings affirmed and removed from creditwatch
July 12, 2017 / 6:56 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-S&P says Illinois' ratings affirmed and removed from creditwatch

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - S&P :

* S&P says Illinois' ratings affirmed and removed from creditwatch following budget implementation‍​

* S&P says affirmed its 'bbb-' rating on Illinois' general obligation (go) bonds

* S&P says also affirmed 'bb+' ratings on Illinois' appropriation-backed debt, which includes chicago's outstanding motor fuel tax (mft) revenue bonds

* S&P says removed ratings from creditwatch because it no longer believe Illinois is at risk of experiencing liquidity crisis in near term as it was before ​

* S&P says affirmed 'bb-' ratings on Illinois' moral obligation-backed debt

* S&P says outlook on all Illinois debt ratings is stable

* S&P says on its own, passage of a budget does not alleviate the pressure on Illinois' credit quality related to its weak liability profile

* S&P - budget passage represents affirmation of lawmakers' willingness to prioritize Illinois' fundamental claims-paying ability at investment-grade level

* S&P - Illinois to almost certainly suffer extended fiscal hangover from impasse, not least from record level of unpaid bills which will be drain on future resources

* S&P says any indication Illinois will opt against executing on backlog-related provisions could result in short-lived outlook stability Source text : (bit.ly/2uf3g17)

