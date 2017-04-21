MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures near flat after 1st-qtr GDP upgrade
* Futures show traders more sure on U.S. rate increase in June
April 21 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Jordan 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
* Despite low growth, anticipate Jordanian authorities will continue to contain fiscal, external balances in 2017-2020, assisted by IMF program
* Negative outlook reflects ongoing challenges concerning Jordan's fiscal consolidation & external position, in context of low growth environment
* Over next four years through 2020, expect growth will continue to be challenged by regional tensions, wars in Syria & Iraq, continuing refugee inflows
* Believe that Jordan will remain strategically important to bilateral donors, who will continue to provide fiscal and external funding support Source text - (bit.ly/2oZjM0J)
* Medrio Inc files to say it has raised about $25 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $30 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: