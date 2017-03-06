March 6 S&P:

* Kansas supreme court ruling on increasing school funding puts more pressure on the state budget

* s&p says anticipates that the level of increased costs will keep Kansas' finances vulnerable and pressure its credit rating for a longer time

* As a result of ruling, anticipates Kansas will need to adjust its budget for the next biennium by June 30

* Does not expect that the negative pressures on Kansas finances will play out in the fiscal 2017-2019 biennium alone