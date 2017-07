July 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says New York City's 2018a general obligation bonds rated 'aa'; other ratings affirmed‍​

* S&P says New York City's projected budget gaps in fiscal 2019-2021 are manageable if favorable economic conditions continue‍​

* S&P says stable outlook reflects view of New York City's deep and diverse economy and status as the nation's largest employment center Source text (bit.ly/2twVAbL)