FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-S&P says Pennsylvania 'AA-' GO debt rating placed on creditwatch negative due to budget uncertainty
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 6, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-S&P says Pennsylvania 'AA-' GO debt rating placed on creditwatch negative due to budget uncertainty

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P - Pennsylvania 'AA-' GO debt rating, other ratings placed on creditwatch negative due to budget uncertainty

* S&P on Pennsylvania - Significant likelihood that the commonwealth will not enact a structurally balanced budget for fiscal 2018

* S&P says could remove Pennsylvania's ratings from creditwatch‍​, if lawmakers continue to negotiate & bring budget into structural alignment within 90-day timeframe

* S&P - creditwatch action reflects Pennsylvania's eroding financial position

* S&P - Also placed 'A+' Appropriation Rating, 'A' Departmental Appropriation Rating, and 'A-' Moral Obligation on Pennsylvania on creditwatch with negative implications

* S&P on Pennsylvania- If legislators enact budget that relies on what we view as optimistic assumptions or one-time sources, would likely lower rating Source text : (bit.ly/2tMQFme)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.