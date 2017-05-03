BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
May 3 S&P Global Ratings:
* Says says Puerto Rico PROMESA Title III filing unlikely to have an impact on commonwealth ratings
* Says sees no rating impact on Puerto Rico's tax-backed ratings from potential title iii filing, while creditor recovery rates may become even more uncertain
* S&P on PROMESA Title III filing - believe principal recovery rates would have remained uncertain either within or outside of title iii
* S&P on PROMESA Title III filing - expect appropriation-secured debt, such as that of employees retirement system, to likely default on July 1, 2017
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.